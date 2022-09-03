Obaseki promises to revitalise dam, tourism as Otaru of Igarra marks 25th anniversary

The sprawling town of Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, came alive on Saturday as the traditional ruler of the town, the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, marked his 25 years on the throne of his forebears and his 80th sojourn on earth.

To commemorate the double celebrations, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State assured that the state government had concluded arrangements to revitalise the Ojirami Dam situated in Local government area and also revitalise the tourism plan for the area to provide portable water and create employment opportunities and businesses.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented at the colourful ceremony by the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Bamidele Obaitan, said, “We are working on a tourism master plan to develop the tourism potential in Edo.

“Akoko Edo abounds with huge tourism potential and the local government is part of our tourism master plan due to various tourist sites in the area.

“With the development of the local government tourism potentials, the area will bring more businesses and money to the people and the state.”

“I must congratulate you on your 25th year as the Otaru of Igarra and your reign has brought valuable services to the people of Igarra,” Obaseki eulogised.

In an address on behalf of the community, Mr Tajudeen Alade appealed to the state government for the establishment of a processing or manufacturing industry to provide both manufactured materials due to different solid minerals that abound the local government.

Speaking earlier, the Otaru of Igarra said that his 25 years as the paramount ruler of Igarra and Akuku Clan had brought meaningful development to the area.

“I am immensely grateful to Almighty God and our ancestors for the protection and guidance accorded me since Sept 20th 1997 when officially I was installed as the 21st Otaru of Igarra.

“Since my coronation as the Otaru of Igarra and the paramount traditional ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan, I have been having the very best cooperation and wise counsel of the state government, Akoko Edo local council, traditional rulers council, palace chiefs, elders and the entire people of Igarra community.





“Their collective contributions have made governance in Igarra royal palace peaceful,” the Otaru enthused.

The Otaru enjoined every Igarra person to have a new heart that exhibits love and a new spirit that must promote unity and not division in the community.

Prominent sons and daughters of the clan, as well as prominent individuals across other tribes, were honoured with chieftaincy titles.

Obaseki promises to revitalise dam, tourism as Otaru of Igarra marks 25th anniversary

