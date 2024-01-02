The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kebbi State, Venerable (Dr) Ayuba Kanta, has urged political leaders in Kebbi State and Nigeria in general to have the fear of God in all their affairs with their followers as part of the 2024 Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians.

The clergyman, who is Vicar of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, made in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, as part of his New year message to Political leaders and followers.

Venerable Kanta drew his new year message to the people from the Biblical Romans, chapter 8 :19, tagged the year 2024 as “the year of divine manifestation”, saying God has manifested himself in us as a Nation in many positive ways.

He stated “that what we see playing out today all over the world is the effect of sin,” adding that sin has made Nigeria to reason unseriously, unjustly, unfairly. This, according to him, cuts across leaders and followers, noting that the hope of the world is the people of God who knows what God has taught them how to live.

“Everyone who is alive today has a purpose, leaders and followers, at family levels we all have a purpose, if a purpose of living is not achievable, the abuse is inevitable. Why do I live to witness 2024 means there is a purpose.

“I therefore call on leaders and followers in Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole to return to God, both Christians and Muslims, we should return back to God. The Holy Quran and the Bible teaches us how we should live our lives.”

“Love for God and love for your neighbors, a neighbor is not defined whether a Muslim or a Christian, humanity first, Political leaders, Religious leaders, Traditional leaders, we should all have the fear of God in all our lives because we are his representatives on earth, this is the only way we can manifest justice fairness etc.”

Leaders, according to him, should do everything with the fear of God, bearing in mind that one day we shall stand before God to give account of ourselves.

