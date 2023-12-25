The Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and Onile Igbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has clarified the particular chair that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye sat during his recent visit to his palace at Orile Igbon.

Oba Alao submitted that Pastor Adeboye sat on one of the ceremonial chairs reserved for the top dignitaries, not the one that is exclusively meant for the monarch.

The monarch had in a statement faulted the claim that Daddy G.O. sat on the chair that is exclusively meant for the monarch.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to different types of reactions to a photo circulating on social media where the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye sat on one of the palace chairs.

“Let me set the record straight by reminding all that Pastor Adeboye was in Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme which held on the playground of Olugbon High School. His chopper landed in an open space within the palace from where I received him to my living room.

“We spent some time talking about Nigeria and Orile-Igbon before we moved to the venue of the programme where thousands of people already gathered.

“I joined the revered priest to the venue as a mark of support for the programme given that his coming to the ancient town will be a blessing to us. And he did pray for both the town and everyone that attended.

“As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme.

“It should be noted that the chair is not the particular one that is reserved for the Olugbon which can not be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance”

“I, therefore, seek the understanding of all those expressing concern about the issue. There is a traditional royal chair that is meant for only the Kabiyesi, and there are traditional ceremonial chairs for very important persons.”

In another development, the monarch urged all followers of Christ in Nigeria to use this period to reflect on the multiple blessings of God, particularly the grace to be alive to witness another Christmas.

‘Aside from eating and drinking to celebrate his birth, Christmas is a time to make a new commitment to ensuring that our lives mirror Christ in every way.

‘We should make commitment to a life of righteousness, honesty and showing love to fellow men regardless of their faith and cultural beliefs’

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE