Ahead of Ebonyi South senatorial zone re-run fixed for February 3rd, 2024, Chief Austin Umahi has declared interest in contesting the election.

According to Umahi, his decision was not personal but time to make a positive mark to change the narrative of the people of Ebonyi South zone having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors which positions him as the best for the service.

Umahi, younger brother to the Minister for Works, Senator David Umahi disclosed this to Journalists in Abakaliki on Monday.

He noted that the political arrangements, structure, without sentiments will favour his bid adding that true democratic process is the only way to ensure emergence of acceptable Senator for the zone.

He stated, “I am a pencil in the hands of God, my Creator, and He is not done with me. We are in a democratic dispensation and there is no doubt that I am in for Ebonyi’s senatorial seat and I want all my supporters and well-wishers to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections. I am from Ohaozara and that is where Ebonyi state zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat and it has not changed to the best of my knowledge.

“I am not going for it for myself but for the people because it is the time to make a positive mark and change the narrative. Ebonyi South should be given an opportunity to elect who represents them in a transparent manner and whoever emerges democratically should go.

“I am ably qualified as well as others, I challenge other aspirants to present themselves and let our people make their choice.”

Recall that the senatorial seat of the Ebonyi South senatorial was declared vacant following the appointment of Senator David Umahi as Minister of Works.

