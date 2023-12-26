The lawmaker, representing Ido/Ibarapa East in the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Aderemi Abass Oseni, on Tuesday, at Idi Igbaro, Ibadan, Oyo capital city, said the urgent need to drive socioeconomic growth of his constituency and evolve infrastructural projects informed his resolve to launch a N5 billion Development Fund.

He explained that the promotion of sustainable future for his constituency should be the collective responsibility of all stakeholders committed to the interest of all communities in Ido/Ibarapa axis of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of advisory board members and flag off of mega empowerment scheme at Community Primary School (Farm Settlement), Idi Igbaro junction, along Ologuneru-Ido/Eruwa road, Oseni contended that effective infrastructure is critical to the steady development and posterity of his constituency.

At the event, which was attended by the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the general election, Senator Teslim Folarin, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Alake, among other top party stalwarts, he stated: “Collective contribution is imperative. Let us be part of this noble drive. To lead by example, I am presenting my N50 million cheque today.”

According to Oseni, who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), “the N5 billion will be domiciled in a dedicated account and a special committee will be set up to manage the funds.

“My friends and associates will be part of this Development Fund and we are also appealing to other prominent Nigerians in our constituency to join the train. Together we will build a more virile and enviable Ido Ibarapa East Federal Constituency.

“In line with my campaign promises, I want to assure our stakeholders, supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress that all our developmental projects and programmes will be in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, “he remarked.

While announcing his plan to create 100 millionaires from Ido Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, Oseni who initiated the scheme with the presentation of N1 million each to five beneficiaries, also appointed 60 Special Assistants (SAs), saying this will aid seamless interface with the people at the grassroots.

He also hinted that arrangements have been concluded to commence massive construction and rehabilitation of road network in his constituency in order fast track development with the recent acquisition of earth-moving equipment such as excavators, pail loaders, graders, and other machineries.

