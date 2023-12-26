The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has enjoined Christians to use the Christmas season to pray for leaders of the country at all levels to lead the nation out of the current challenges confronting it.

He made the call in his Christmas message tagged: the hour has come, wake me up! to pray for the downtrodden and those who are held in captivity by armed bandits and other criminal elements across the country

According to the CAN Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, said, let us pray to God for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, and ask God to bless and grant them the courage and wisdom to lead us out of the current challenges we are facing as a nation and to bring out programmes and activities that will alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“Let us join hands together with Governor Bago to actualise the New Niger agenda because the call to wake up from slumber is an urgent call to all and sundry,” he declared.

While congratulating Nigerlites in particular, and indeed the entire body of Christ for another Christmas celebration, the CAN Boss implored Bloc leaders, local government Coordinators, leaders of churches, and all Christians to work hard and be more careful to overcome the temptation to promote self, tendency to work for personal interest over and above the common good, to guard against actions and behaviors that can be detrimental to the goal of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and jeopardize the message of the Gospel.

The Cleric who doubles as the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese added that the Yuletide season is associated with a lot of traveling and visitations to friends and relations and to reunite with our loved ones and charged all Christians to be vigilant.

He advised; “Please, if you must travel, plan very well and find out the situation of things in the direction you are going and be careful about the kind of vehicles you board for your journeys”.

The cleric also urged Christians and indeed other Nigerlites and Nigerians in general to remember those affected by insecurity challenges.

“As we celebrate Christmas and the new year in a few days to come with our families and friends let us also remember our brothers and sisters who are held in captivity by armed bandits and other criminal elements who seem to have taken over some parts of the country.

“Let us remember and pray for the poor, the widows, orphans, the abandoned in society, drug addicts, those bereaved, the sick, the homebound, the old people and so on, because these are the people that Jesus, as our Saviour, brought the Good News that our God is a loving, forgiving, merciful, rewarding God and not a judging, cruel, punishing God,” he maintained.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE