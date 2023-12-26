The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked the government to prioritise policies that will build the economy, reduce current hardship, and create employment opportunities.

The Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, stated this in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to journalists.

He also urged citizens to collaborate and contribute towards the realisation of a vibrant and inclusive economy where everyone has access to equal opportunities and prosperity.

“The NEF calls upon the government to prioritize policies that stimulate economic growth, reduce unemployment, and alleviate poverty,” he said.

Furthermore, he said Christmas provides an opportunity for the NEF to call upon all Nigerians to unite in prayer for improved security, a strengthened economy, and a more cohesive society.

Abdullahi said NEF recognises the importance of this holy season in bringing people together, fostering unity, and promoting peace and love.

He noted that it is a time for individuals and communities to reaffirm their commitment to collective progress and social harmony.

“On this auspicious occasion, the NEF encourages every Nigerian, irrespective of religious or ethnic background, to engage in acts of kindness, compassion, and selflessness, thus promoting the spirit of Christmas in their daily lives.

“In light of the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria, the NEF urges all citizens and stakeholders to offer fervent prayers for the nation’s safety and security.

“We call upon religious leaders from all faiths to lead their followers in supplication, beseeching divine intervention in bringing an end to insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminality.

“The NEF believes that through unity and prayer, we can forge a path towards lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for our great nation.

“Furthermore, the NEF recognises the significance of the Christmas season in promoting economic growth and development. As Nigerians celebrate, we must also reflect upon the economic challenges facing our nation,” he said.

He said this year’s Christmas should also serve as a moment for solemn reflection as we prepare to embark on a new year, and also an opportune time to assess individual and collective achievements, as well as identify areas for improvement.

