Why I joined fight against education inequity in Nigeria —Oladapo Omitogun, Teach for Nigeria Fellow

Oladapo Omitogun is a digital skill professional, youth/children development specialist, Teach for Nigeria Fellow, and founder of Next Digital Talent Initiative. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his passion to develop young people and to fight education inequity in the country.

HOW would you describe the kind of person you are and the things you are passionate about?

I am a digital skills professional with over five years of experience in developing youth and children with lifelong and digital literacy skills. I’m passionate about developing the education sector by creating 21st-century tech skills and opportunities for young people to thrive and to contribute to their immediate communities.

You studied Economics and Education, How is the skills/experience of economics and education shaping your life and career?

I graduated from the Tai Solarin University of Education. At first, I didn’t like the school due to the attachment of Education to its name. It was during my study and teaching practice that I realised the challenges and significance of education and how it’s a driving force in ensuring the development and growth of a nation, most especially here in Nigeria where there is less attention on the part of the government in improving the educational system. This inspired my passion to contribute my part in improving it with the programmes I run at Next Digital Talent and joining the fight against education inequity in the country by working with Teach for Nigeria.

Your profile says you work for the organisation, Teach for Nigeria. What is the organisation about? And how has the work been for you so far?

Teach for Nigeria is a non-profit organisation focused on eliminating educational inequity in Nigeria by placing future leaders to teach in underserved schools in low-income communities. It has been a challenging and impactful experience for me so far. Teaching in a low-income community primary school in Joga Orile, Yewa North of Ogun State, I noticed the interest of learners in the school to learn computer skills. I was shocked to find out that almost 99 per cent of the learners were computer illiterate. So I initiated a digital-learning activity for every learner in the school using the computers available and my smartphone to educate them on the computer usage and what the digital world provides. I am devising an innovative tool called the Mavis Talking Book and Pen to teach learners having difficulty in understanding basic numeracy and literacy.

I also started a project tagged Project Evolve to enable final pupils of the school to be digitally aware and acquire basic digital literacy skills, navigate the internet, and instil confidence in them as they continue learning into high school and be future-ready. The project has prepared 32 learners so far.

From the lessons and experiences you have gained from Teach for Nigeria, how would you advise the Federal Government on the declining state of basic education in the country?

Government should train and recruit quality teachers that can adapt to new technologies with better school infrastructures and adequate funding to be provided that will ensure an equitable quality education for every child.

You are the founder of Next Digital Talent. What is the inspiration behind it? And how do young people benefit from it?

The idea for Next Digital Talent came because of the challenges I faced while looking for a job. I was opportune to later get a job due to my resilience and by learning the relevant skills needed in the world today. Next Digital Talent intends to groom disadvantaged young people with the relevant skills to have a brighter future. I have trained over 1,500 young people in basic digital literacy and lifelong skills. Next Digital Talent leverages collaborations that aim at the same goal.





You pride yourself as a youth/child development specialist. How and where do you engage youths and children?

I develop youth and young children living or schooling in any low-income underserved community with lifelong and digital skills through my initiative Next Digital Talent. I have partnered, collaborated and volunteered on impactful digital literacy projects with La Roche Leadership Foundation in Lagos, Paradigm Initiative LIFE Skill Digital Inclusion Programme, AREAi Education Digital Equity Initiative Phase 2 (EDEI) programme to train 12 teachers and over 1,600 learners of underserved primary and secondary schools in Ogun State on different digital innovative tools that can improve learning outcomes. This project was sponsored by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

With the lip service government pays to STEM and digital literacy, how would you advise that child whose dream is to go into this line of work?

I would say such a child should search and attend STEM and digital learning programme. There are a lot of them out there. The child can make Google and YouTube their friends by searching and learning relevant content that pertains to their interest. With a browsing phone and data, they can perform wonders.

In the course of your engagement in digital literacy, Teach for Nigeria, and economics, how many certifications and awards have you been awarded?

They include La Roche Leadership Foundation award for services rendered to humanity on the occasion of its 10th anniversary; 100 most influential young people by Opportunities Hub; Outstanding Humanitarian of the year award from Global Youth Mental Health Awareness Network, Australia; and Global Goodwill Ambassador Foundation member award.

