2023: APC, PDP have failed in the area of security, economy – Kwankwaso declares

Though he was once a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which he served a two terms as Governor of Kano State, Senator and Minister, Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has described the two leading political parties in the country as total failures which must be rejected by Nigerians.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians not to dare vote for any of the two political parties, particularly the ruling APC into power again in forthcoming general elections.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was speaking in Bauchi during the North-East Zonal Presidential rally of the party on Thursday, saying that there is the need for Nigerians to vote out the “APC and PDP that have misruled the country for over two decades.”

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to tell the people of North East and Nigeria as a whole, that our party, the NNPP has come to age now, we are in all the wards of this country.”

The NNPP Presidential candidate also urged supporters of the NNPP to work for its successful outing ahead of the February and March general elections, saying that the PDP and APC that have ruled Nigeria in the last 24 years have failed the country woefully.

“They have failed the country in terms of Security, in terms of economy, in terms of infrastructure and of course, even in terms of unity among Nigerians”, he said.

He boasted that, “the NNPP is the only answer to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country as a result of leadership failure that has been witnessed within the period under review.”

According to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, his party, the NNPP has the largest number of candidates filled by the INEC that are going to contend with candidates of various political parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The NNPP Presidential candidate while expressing delight that the NNPP has received wide acceptance from the majority of Nigerians both at home and in diaspora, pointed out that Nigerians have come to realize that NNPP is the only growing political party in the country today.





He then said that, “Thank you, Bauchi. You brought out your historic political spirit to the fore today. We shall forge ahead together in our common quest to Rebirth a New Nigeria.”