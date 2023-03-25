Michael Ovat – Awka

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he didn’t support Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo to become governor of Anambra State, initially.

He said he worked closely with Soludo while he was president, and was impressed with his loyalty and lofty ideas, and when he approached him to seek his blessings that he wanted to be Anambra governor, he declined, telling him he would be more useful in a national or international role.

Obasanjo disclosed this on Saturday, during a ceremony to mark the first year in office of Soludo as governor of Anambra.

The former president said: “Soludo was close to me as economic adviser when I was president, and never misadvised me even once. That was why I sent him to the Central Bank of Nigeria later on.

“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chukwuma Soludo were the best appointments that I made, while I was president.

“When Soludo came to me when he wanted to be governor previously, I didn’t support him. Of course, I didn’t disguise my anger towards him. I told him he should be thinking of something national or international.

“The experience I had of Anambra governorship then was that of Ngige and Chris Uba. I once told Soludo that this is what will continue to happen if people like him are running away from governance. So, when I told him I was disappointed in him going for governor, he also reminded me that I had earlier accused him of running away from governance. So, when he came back and told me he wanted to run, I told him he can go. I also told him – don’t forget that I reserve you for national assignment, so you can use governor as an appetizer.

“From what I have heard and what I have seen, you have not disappointed me and I believe you have not disappointed the people of Anambra State. When you are done with this, you can think of something international, or national, that is where you belong,” Obasanjo added.

The event took place at the International Convention Center, Awka, the state capital.

