Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Ahead of April 10 date for the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, one of the aspirants and Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi has said it is time for the North Central State to concede the ticket to his zone.

Adeyemi made the demand on Saturday while speaking with journalists, shortly after his session with the team put in place by the APC National Working Committee to screen the over 20 aspirants.

The governorship election is expected to hold in November this year.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that the contenders for the party ticket cut across the three senatorial seats in the State.

Canvassing zoning, Senator Adeyemi said the Kogi West be allowed to produce the APC candidate.

Further checks by Sunday Tribune revealed that Kogi West has about 4 aspirants for the ticket while Kogi Central, the zone of the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello parades 7 aspirants.

Senator Adeyemi argued that his Okun people should be given the ticket to inspire a sense of belonging in the State.

He said: “Democracy is all about the people. And I want to appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello, who tried to be a statesman in the way he has done his appointment. But what will define Yahaya Adoza Bello’s administration is the courage to which he eventually decides whom he gives his support to. He should not allow people to turn him into a tribal leader.

“Okun west in the last 30 years, we have not produced a governor. And we are not conquered, we are not slaves. So we are eminently qualified to govern our State.”

The Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory maintained that his experience in public service would endear him to the delegates in the primary scheduled for next month.

“Governance is not just about expenditure. It must be about wealth creation. It is when wealth is created that the security of lives and property is guaranteed. I have been exposed to the world. As a journalist, who has travelled to over 35 countries of the world and so structural and human development is not strange to me





“So, what is required is a man who can do the job. When I look at all the other contestants, I want to challenge them to a two-hour radio and television debate. Let them come and tell Nigerians what they can do and I will tell them why I am better than them.”

