Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday commenced the screening of governorship aspirants ahead of its primary fixed for April 10 to pick its candidate.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that over 20 aspirants across the three senatorial districts in the North Central State who picked the APC nomination forms are expected to face the screening committee at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

One of the aspirants, Sanusi Ohiare who spoke with newsmen after his session with the screening committee said aspirants were asked to speak on the party manifesto and vision for the people of the state.

He said: “It wasn’t really challenging. The question has to do with my experience, the manifesto of the party, and the mission that we have for the state. And at this time I feel we also need someone that is young, energetic, that has the capacity, integrity and the vision that can move the state forward.

“The vision is for us in Kogi to move towards industrialisation so that we can solve our unemployment because we have a lot of young people out there, they have been to school, they studied, worked hard and there is no job for them and Kogi has what it takes for us to open up space for private investors to come in and I have what it takes to lead this vision.”

The executive director at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said he was prepared for the primary scheduled for next month and expressed the confidence that considering his profile and contributions to the party, delegates would give him their votes.

“Check our profiles. I am not trying to downplay anybody’s efforts but if you look at our profiles, the kind of leadership we need now is to move the state forward you will know that none of them come close to me.