The pair of Jaykay were, last Sunday, evicted from the Big Brother house making them the second pair to leave the mansion. In this interview with ROTIMI IGE, Jaypee and Lukay gave insights about their stay in the house, their opinions about fellow housemates and their strategies, among other sundry issues. Read excerpts of the interaction.

What was your overall experience in the house?

Jaypee: It was an amazing experience all together in the house throughout the three weeks, I wished I stayed for a longer period but it is what it is. I am grateful for the experience and to my fans for loving me regardless.

Lukay: It was awesome, a learning curve for me as I was able to gain something about the Nigerian culture during my short stay and also co-habiting with amazing people though it was very challenging as we were people with different backgrounds and perspectives.

What are some of your high and low points during your three weeks stay in the house?

Jaypee:The highs for me was the party; I was always referred to as the life of the party even outside the house. Making friends and connecting with people in the house as well as the games, getting into the arena was always a vibe for me and a huge deal.

My lows would be the fact that I had to be in the arena every morning for the exercise. I felt isolated many times, also anytime I came close to winning any game and maybe the head of the house challenge and I lost with a narrow margin.

Lukay: One of my highs would be the food. I was able to show people my cultural food and also learn about the Nigerian delicacies with the spices in the Nigerian food with lots of protein and stuff added to your food. It was amazing. Also, coming together to meet people and the unity between two countries and people of different backgrounds.





My lows would be the early morning alarm, it was exhausting to get used to. The head of house games was challenging and also the commotion that happened between Olivia and Sandra

Jaypee, you were sometimes accused of talking a lot. Do you think you were misunderstood on the show?

I talk a lot and I often get misunderstood because people do not get to know me but the best way to know me is to talk to me one on one. People think I am lousy because I have a bold voice and I am very confident, I come off strong as well. So, I can categorically say that I was misunderstood because that has happened to me every time of my life.

You made some connections with certain guys during your stay and you told Lawrence after your eviction that you were involved in a triangle/square. Was that a strategy for you?

No, it was not a strategy. Before going into the house, I told my friends that I would be involved with many men in the house because I like men though I promised to tilt towards the South Africans because I wanted to get away from Nigerian men and their drama. So, it wasn’t a strategy for me. I mean, I had an amazing friendship with Ebubu and others. I genuinely liked him and I am rooting for him. I see him as my personal project to encourage at all times. Now, for the other person in the so-called triangle, it was nothing but only the fact that physical touch was both our thing and you know that could mean bonding and that, in fact, caught me unawares. So, it wasn’t a strategy at all.

Lukay, Ipeleng seemed your lady focus in the house. Was she a strategy or is there something real there?

Honestly speaking, it was real. I went in there to actually just be myself, like a submarine, not to touch any lady especially from South Africa because I wanted to learn from Nigerian ladies. But Ipeleng was different, genuine and real and very natural and I hope that something happens after the show. I am rooting for her and I hope she wins the money so that we can share it together.

Do you think your eviction was a function of the pairing? Do you think you could have stayed longer if paired with someone else or standing alone?

Jaypee: I believe that if we were not paired, we would probably have stayed longer in the house. For starters, I will say that I was more of a celebrity than my partner Lukay is, and had more points than he does. So, if I was standing alone, I would have stayed longer in the house. However, I feel the pairing made it easy for other housemates to eliminate the housemates they saw as threats.

Lukay: I agree with Jaypee, because personally, I was playing my game being a submarine, being underneath the waters and bubbly until the right time comes. But of course, being paired made me more noticeable and I got to realise that it was a 50/50 thing. Our strategies were a bit different though there were no strategies.

Ships seem to be a general highlight of the season as usual. Which ships in your opinion do you think are worth the hype in the house?

Lukay: Mine and Ipelenge, there is no other real one. I think others are a strategy and trying to play the game. Ours was the realest because it was genuine from both sides.

Jaypee: If we remove strategy, I think Kanaga jnr and Tsatsi are a very cute couple but I am not really sure about him. I don’t trust him. Tsatsi is so pure and beautiful and its so cute seeing them together.

Were your expectations met in the house?

Lukay: Over and above, yes. Beyond your wildest imaginations, when you are watching it, you think you can do it, it looks very simple but when you get in there, it is really not a social but mental game. If you are not strong mentally, you really won’t last in the house.

Jaypee: On average, yes.

So, what’s next for both of you?

Lukay: For me personally, it’s about using the platform to do my passion talk about presenting and radio, making use of the opportunity to open doors for myself and if the doors aren’t opening, I break them down.

Jaypee: I came to the show because besides being a nurse, I wanted to delve into the entertainment world to become an actress and a renowned model, have a good business, a perfume line etc. As soon as I get back home, I will start putting in the work and get recognised globally.

Who do you think will win the show?

Lukay: Ipeleng will win the show, I love how strong she is. I love how she is not letting my leaving get to her because we talked about it that if either of us leaves, we must not act sad because people want to see weaklings. So she must stand up and fight. I think she will do it, she will win it.

Jaypee: If Kanaga jnr continues with his strategy, manipulativeness and his calculative moves, I think he just might win the show. It’s not like I want him to win the show though. Honestly, I am rooting for Ebubu, he deserves this win because he is a true hustler. So, if he could really get far, it will be amazing to see him win.