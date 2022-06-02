‘Why FAAN cannot evacuate abandoned aircraft from airports’

As controversy continues to trail the huge numbers of abandoned aircraft littering airports across the country, the organisation responsible for the management of the airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained why it can not just single handedly remove the disused aircraft.

In a telephone interview with the Nigerian Tribune, spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said the owners of the abandoned aircraft had already been contacted on the need to get the disused aircraft removed from the airports.

The owners of the abandoned planes she said have responded and making efforts to evacuate them from the airports vicinities.

Reacting to the fears raised by key players on the security dangers the presence of the abandoned aircraft posed to the airports environment as the country grapples with activities of terrorists and bandits, the FAAN image maker said there was no cause for alarm as the affected areas have been widely illuminated to ensure safety and security of all airport users including passengers, aircraft and other facilities within the airports.

Besides illuminating the airports, FAAN had ensured 24hours control and patrol of the airports by security operatives to prevent any untoward security breakdown around the airports.

According to Hope-Ivbaze:”We cannot just throw out the disused airplanes. FAAN has written to the aircraft owners and they are responding with the promise to get the aircraft removed. FAAN is working on this in line with the due process.





The issue of abandoned aircraft has lingered on for years with all efforts previously made by FAAN to evacuate the planes from the airports frustrated by many of the aircraft owners who through court injunctions prevented the authority from achieving the goals.

Some of the abandoned planes spreading across airports in the country belonged to many airlines that had folded up years ago.

The National Assembly had recently instructed FAAN and other relevant aviation agencies to ensure the disused aircraft were evacuated from the airports in view of the safety hazards their presence posed.

The ongoing communications between FAAN and the aircraft owners has been attributed to the recent evacuation of an Airbus A320 jet belonging to one of the affected airlines which stopped operations about five years ago.

It was alleged that the aircraft was sold as scrap to an interested party for personal use.