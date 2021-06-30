Why Eto struggled in Tin-Can port — Operator

The consulting firm handling the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) E-call-up system, popularly referred to as Eto, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) limited has revealed that ongoing road construction around the Tin-Can axis, and non-availability of physical infrastructure caused the system to initially struggle around the Tin-Can ports axis. This is even as he revealed that since the acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko visited the Tin-Can port axis, activities have normalised due to provision of access control and physical infrastructure needed to support the E-call-up system.

According to the TTP Chief Operating Officer, while speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune, “One of the major challenges that we have in Tin-Can axis is the ongoing road construction. The company doing the road construction did not create palliatives or alternatives routes for road users. This is one of the challenges that we have at Tin-Can port axis.

“Again, another reason behind the struggles of Eto in Tin-Can port axis is down to the non availability of physical infrastructure that ought to support the E-call-up system. However, that was before the Acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko visited. I can tell you now that after the Acting MD of the NPA visited, the entire physical infrastructure needed to support Eto has been provided and the gridlock has dissapeared.”

When asked to explain what he meant by physical infrastructure, the TTP official explained that, “One of the physical infrastructures that led to the struggles of Eto in Tin-Can port axis is the lack of access control. When you are talking of access control, it includes three components; namely access control itself, connection to power supply and an alternative power supply. This was not there before the Acting NPA MD came visiting; but now they have all been provided.

“We are now connected to the grid system, and also have an inverter system that caters for when we are switching from one generator to the other. We have manned the place with our staffs that are available to assist the truck drivers in tagging-in and tagging-out.”

When reminded that there were allegations by some clearing agents that they now pay above the stipulated N10,000 earmarked for the accessibility of truckers to the Eto services, the TTP Chief Operating Officer explained that such payments are made outside the E-call-up system.

“There are other parks that are used to support the pre-gate system of Eto. These parks are not owned by the NPA or the TTP. They are owned by private owners who charge whatever they feel its okay for them in their parks. These parks are commercial parks owned by private owners, not NPA or TTP. If the truckers decide to use these commercial parks to access the Eto Pre-Gate, then they will have to pay the commercial value provided by the owners of these parks.”

