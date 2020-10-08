Why Customs cannot implement trade facilitation at seaports, borders — CG

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Alli (rtd) has shed more light on why there is currently no trade facilitation without risk management at the nation’s ports and border points.

Delivering a paper titled ‘Risk management and trade facilitation in modern Customs environment’ at the 10 years anniversary lecture/award put together by Global Rays Media, the Customs CG explained that currently, no Nigerian company is above board when it comes to imports that try to circumvent due process through false declaration, concealment, under declaration and outright smuggling using unapproved routes.

According to the Customs CG who was represented by the Customs Area Controller of Onne Customs Command, Auwal Mohammed, “Because of our critical stake in interfacing with the trading public, it has become imperative to explain to stakeholders why Customs show concern in risk management above trade facilitation.

“Our field findings over the years indicate that in the drive to maximize more profit, many private companies and individuals have attempted to circumvent due processes through false declaration, concealment, under-declaration and outright smuggling. This therefore has necessitated profiling to know who is compliant and who is not.

“While we all agree that trade facilitation is essential for economic growth and development, nothing is important enough to override citizens health, physical wellbeing and national security. Risk management has become an indispensable factor in trade facilitation to achieve government objectives that synchronises with global best practices.

“We are optimistic that the number of compliant traders with integrity will grow and some will graduate to levels of Authorised Economic Operator (AEO). Presently, despite Fast Track, there is no corporate entity in Nigeria that operates at the AEO level when it comes to importation.

“Risk management enhances the capabilities of Customs to uncover and deal with attempts that violates Customs laws, regulations and institutions. Risk management enhances the level of trust between the Customs and the Nigerian business sector. This trust and partnership is expected to enhance the level of security of all types of Nigerian supply chain companies, including importers and exporters.

“Without ignoring the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), risk management in trade facilitation has over the years detected and recovered billions of Naira that would have been lost. The system has also exposed many risk agents at our entry point.”

