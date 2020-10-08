Bala Usman re-elected Vice Chairman, I.M.O Facilitation Committee

Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman has for the second time, been elected Vice-Chair of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Facilitation (FAL) Committee.

In a statement signed recently by the NPA’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate &Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru on behalf of the department’s General Manager, the agency revealed that the latest election took place during the closing of the 44th Session of the Facilitation Committee (FAL 44), which held virtually between September 28 and October 2, 2020.

The Facilitation Committee addresses the efficiency of shipping by dealing with matters related to enabling international maritime traffic, including the arrival, stay and departure of ships, persons and cargo from ports. The committee also ensures that the right balance is struck between maritime security and the facilitation of international maritime trade.

Responding to her re-election, Ms Bala Usman described it as an honour to Nigeria. She promised to work with the Chair and the IMO Secretariat in realising the lofty objectives of the FAL Committee and the IMO. The NPA Managing Director praised chair of the committee, Ms Marina Angsell from Sweden for her leadership. She also thanked the IMO Secretary-General and the Committee for re-electing her to serve.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.