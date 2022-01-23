Why Benue people are not happy with FG ― Middle Belt group

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace (MBMJP) at the weekend advanced reasons why Benue people are not happy with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

In a statement issued by Comrade Joe Bukka and made available to newsmen in Makurdi said that the state has had to contend with the armed herdsmen induced humanitarian crisis.

The group noted that with over 1.5 million of its farming populace now residing in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, Benue State is facing the worst economic and humanitarian crisis without any tangible or meaningful assistance coming from the federal government.

Bukka said, “majority of Benue people are not happy that victims of herdsmen crisis in the state are stilled holed up in IDPs camps and not catered for by the federal government.

“Benue is understandably not happy with the Federal Government because over 1.5 million of the farming populace of the state is currently taking refuge in IDPs camps and not in their farms, forcing the prices of foodstuffs in the state to go beyond the reach of the ordinary people in one of the states you ordinarily get the cheapest food in the country.

“Moreover, the people are pained that years after the Federal Government promised to resettle the IDPs, nothing has been done while their counterparts in the North East are getting all the attention and being supported by the government.

“The people of Benue State feel betrayed that the Federal Government has refused to treat and accord serious attention to the humanitarian crisis in the state thereby leaving the already overwhelmed state government to continue to shoulder the challenge alone.

“The general impression in the state is that by leaving the state government with its little resources to cater for over 1.5 million IDPs, the federal government cared less about the humanitarian situation in the state.

“So the truth is that the people of Benue State are not happy with the Federal Government and until the government lives up to its constitutional responsibilities by taking steps to resettle the displaced persons and assist the state government to tackle the humanitarian crisis, Benue people will continue to resent the federal government for abandoning them in their time of need.”