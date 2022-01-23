Bogoro LGA CAN stresses importance of peace, unity for self-actualization, prays for peace in Nigeria

Bogoro LGA chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stressed that peace is very necessary in ensuring that there is mutual co-existence, self-actualization and development in the area.

The assertion was made by the Chairman of the Association in the LGA, Rev. Father Vincent Bature during a one-day prayer and fasting program for peace and unity in Nigeria in general, Bauchi State and Bogoro LGA in particular.

Bature stated that the attainment of the progress of any nation or community is largely dependent on the harmonious relationship existing between people of different backgrounds irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.

The clergyman stated, “I want to remind you that there’s no way people or nation can progress economically or otherwise without peace.”

According to Rev Bature, the recent developments in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGAs which led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties was not necessary and a very unfortunate incident.

He said that the purpose of the prayer and fasting was to pray for lasting peace in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas so that development can be made.

While quoting from the Bible to support his submission, the LGA CAN chairman appealed to the youths to restraint from anti-christian behaviours and follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

In a vote of thanks, the Village Head of Bogoro, Mr Nuhu Tafida expressed sadness over what he described as an era of deception and rumour-mongering which had led to a crisis among the people of the area.

Mr Nuhu Tafida thanked the leadership of CAN in Bogoro LGA chapter for the program, saying that the present situation needs God’s divine intervention for solutions.

The Village Head pointed out that there is nothing prayers cannot do, hence, the need for people to engage in fervent prayers and supplication to God.

According to him, “I’m extremely happy that CAN is concerned about what our community is going through and I believe God will bring us out from this predicament.”

The program featured songs of praise prayers for peace to reign in Bogoro LGA, Bauchi State and Nigeria and was attended by Christians from all the denominations in the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.