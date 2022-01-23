Gen Akpor takes over as new defence spokesman, seeks media support

Major General Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor at the weekend assumed duty as the new Director of Defence Information (DDI) of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) where he charged the media to play a noble role towards complementing the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in ensuring absolute security in the country.

Speaking during the event which took place at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Gen Akpor acknowledged the media as the watchdog of the society and a vital component in advancing the course of national security.

He stated that the military and security agencies were at the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation to facilitate economic, political and energy security amongst other aspects of national security.

He assured that he would sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation to build a more peaceful and progressive nation.

Gen Akpor is a member of 39 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps as a Second Lieutenant in September 1992.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Gen Akpor holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography and Masters in Strategic Studies from NDA and University of Ibadan respectively.

Gen Akpor attended several Military Courses which include Young Officers Course (Infantry), Anti-Tank Platoon Commanders Course and Company Amphibious Operations Course. Others are Regimental Intelligence and Security Officers Course, Junior and Senior Staff Courses, Company Commanders Course, Commanding Officers Course and National Defence Course.

He previously held several appointments including Staff officer Grades 2 and 1, Operations Officer and Commanding Officer 103 Battalion, Enugu.

He was also Chief Instructor at Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji and Deputy Director Personnel Services, Army Headquarters Department of Administration.

In addition, he was the Deputy Director of Exercises Department of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters and Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Centre also at the Army Headquarters.

Prior to his latest appointment as the DDI, Maj Gen Akpor was the Director of Military Training at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He also served as the Commander 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

The DDI participated in several local and foreign operations such as Operation LIBERTY in Liberia under the auspices of ECOMOG, Operation SAND STORM/TIGER TAIL in Sierra Leone, and the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL).

He equally participated in the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia, as well as Operation Jubilee in Abia State and Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna State.

In his remarks, the outgone Acting DDI, Air Commodore Wap Maigida rolled out the achievements recorded during his tenure to include the production of the first-ever video documentary for the entire military, christened “Armed Forces of Nigeria: The Bastion of Nigeria’s Unity and Sovereignty.” The documentary was aired during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.