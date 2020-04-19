WHO official tests positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, UNICEF/WHO offices closed down

A fresh positive active case of the coronavirus infection has been discovered in Bauchi State which is that of a staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A statement from the Ministry of Health signed by one Ibrahim Sani for the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed said that the new positive case is an official of the State office of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement reads: “Following the confirmation of a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bauchi office who tested positive to COVID-19, the UNICEF/WHO offices have been decontaminated and are now officially sealed today, 19th April, 2020 by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed and the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, as part of prevention and to de-escalate the spread of the virus in the state.”

The statement however added that”available information revealed that the patient had travelled to Kano, therefore all his contacts both in Bauchi and Kano have been identified and isolated and they are under strict follow ups and surveillance. At the moment, UNICEF/WHO offices have been closed down for two weeks by the Bauchi State government.”

It will be recalled that Bauchi State had recorded six positive index cases since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state out of which five including the state governor, Bala Mohammed, have been successfully treated, discharged and certified COVID-19 free by the NCDC.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Pays Tribute To Kyari

Following the demise of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the late Kyari describing him as a true Nigerian patriot. The President’s statement read: TO MY FRIEND, MALLAM ABBA KYARI… Read full story

We May Not Have An Economy After COVID-19 —Adebayo, Professor Of Economics

Professor Abayomi Adebayo is a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, with specialty in Development, Health and Labour Economics. He speaks to DARE ADEKANMBI on the economic implications of prolonged lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the 2020 budget and other matters… Read full story