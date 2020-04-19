Abducted Anglican cleric regains freedom in Delta

The Anglican cleric at Oko Agbele in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Reverend Anthony Oyi, who was abducted by suspected herdsmen on Saturday, has regained his freedom.

The anglican cleric was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen in his farm at Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday morning.

The development was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Sunday evening.

Onovwakpoyeya, however, could not confirm whether the requested N15 million ransom was paid before the priest could secure his release.

She stated that efforts were ongoing by police operatives assisted by local vigilance group to apprehend the suspected herdsmen.

Reverend Oyi, his wife and children as well as a friend were, on Saturday morning, abducted while working in his farm at Issele-Mkpitime.

The suspected herdsmen later released his wife and children while they whisked the priest and his friend into the woods and demanded a ransom of N15 million after establishing contact with the priest’s family on Saturday evening.

It could not be confirmed as of press time if the priest’s friend was also released.

