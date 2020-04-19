Curfew: Security operatives allegedly set pharmacy ablaze in Ondo

The residents of Igbokoda community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday, protested against security operatives who allegedly set ablaze a pharmacy in the area while enforcing the curfew order by the state government.

It was gathered that the shop which belonged to one Mrs Taiwo Omosehin, was allegedly set on fire at exactly 7:15 pm when the security were enforcing the curfew order of the governor.

A source explained that some naval officers and other security agents allegedly visited the pharmacy shop with gallons of petrol to commit the act after chasing some people to the place

It was gathered that it took the combine efforts of the people of the area to rescue the children of the pharmacy shop owner, who were sleeping in the shop from being burnt in the fire.

The source said: “The naval officers returned with their senior officers to come and beg the owner of the shop after realising the havoc they wrecked.

“What we know is that the governor has not ordered anyone who flouted the curfew order to be killed nor his or her property be destroyed, rather for such person to be arrested and taken to court.

“We appeal to Governor Akeredolu and all well-meaning people of the state not only to investigate and bring these overzealous arsonists who were ignorant of the order of the governor, to book, if found guilty but also to compensate this young woman so as to be able to bring back her pharmacy shop which was her only means of livelihood.”

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, explained that security operatives comprising of the police and the naval officers were on a patrol in the area to enforce the curfew but denied that the security operatives never set the shop on fire.

He said: ” There was this woman frying beans cake and selling Indomine close to the burnt store and immediately she saw the security patrol team, left her shop and ran away leaving the gas cylinder she was using to fry.

“Before we knew it the thing caught fire and it spread to the medicine store ( pharmacy) and it was the same naval officers that put off the fire.”

He, however, said the command had begun an investigation into the matter.

The government had imposed curfew in the state as a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

