WHO commends Obiano over fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Anambra

World Health Organization (WHO), has commended governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State over the fight against coronavirus Pandemic in the state since its inception.

The State WHO Coordinator, Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu, gave the commendation, on Tuesday, during a media chart with Journalists organised by the Anambra State COVID-19 Action Team in collaboration with the Anambra State Primary Health Development Agency to commence the distribution of COVID-19 vaccination doses to the designated health centres across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He added that “for some times now, we have been applying those non-pharmaceutical measures like wearing of masks, hand sanitising and social distancing. So the vaccine is another tool in controlling the pandemic in the state.”

Dr Igboekwu, urged other State governors to emulate Willie Obiano’s kind of seriousness against the virus, in order to eradicate the pandemic in Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, on his part during the media chat, called on Ndi-Anambra to visit their local government designated centres and get vaccinated.

According to Okpala “it is no longer news that, on March 2nd, Nigeria took delivery of an estimated 4million doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, out of which Anambra state received 78,810 doses.

“The vaccine we have received is the product of a rigorous scientific process. And has been certified as safe by multiple agencies abroad.”

The commissioner while urging stakeholders at various levels to support in sensitising their subjects on the benefits of the proposed vaccine introduced, noted that the vaccine will be at designation health facilities with an average of three-five vaccination centres per local government areas.

While calling on the residents in respective of tribe, ethnic or religion to take part in the free vaccination exercise, noted that the State Public Health Emergency Operation Number will also help on designated vaccination locations. 08034668319, 09034663273.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary Anambra Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mrs Chioma Ezenyimulu, said “we are happy Anambra has the rest of the world on rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.

“To this end, we have sensitised out people because this vaccination will be carried out in four stages beginning with the frontline health workers.

She urged the locals to come out en masse for the vaccination.

