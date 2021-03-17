OPPO unveils new models of Reno5 series

OPPO mobile, on Wednesday, unveiled two new models in the Reno5 Series; the Reno5 and Reno5 F which are said to have massive improvements over the previously released Reno3 Series with its unique design; the Reno5 is 171g light and 7.7mm thin while the Reno5 F is 172g light and 7.8mm thin with both possessing cutting edge technology.

According to OPPO, the Reno5 series smartphones are designed for trend seekers looking for powerful, yet durable devices that boast of a mix of fun, new video features that enable them to capture memories and moments from more than one perspective and the global smartphone giant doesn’t look like it is slowing down as it makes yet another statement by the flagship killers into the Nigerian market at reasonable prices.

Inheriting the complete integration of fashion and technology that has come to define the Reno family of phones, OPPO has given the new generation Reno5 Series a more fashion-forward charm. As high-tech devices, the Reno5 series’ integrated technology not only delivers a superb user experience, it also contributes to the compact design of the phone itself.

The Reno5 boasts of a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers an even more stunning visual experience by supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, making every interaction extremely vivid and smooth. Additionally, the display is truly edge-to-edge, featuring a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 per cent.

On the body, the Reno5 introduces the “ever-changing colour” effect using the first diamond spectrum process in the industry; combining 3 different layers of Picasus Film, Fresnel Lens Texture and Reflective Indium Coating. With this innovative industry technique, the Reno5 Fantasy Silver can project thousands of different colours when it is viewed from different angles. Each of these colours shines and sparkles in a way that is distinctive and full of life in its own right.

OPPO also introduced its brand new Flowing Light Design concept on the Reno5 F, which this time adds depth to what might deceivingly appear to convey a single colour at first glance. Flowing Light Design on OPPO Ren05 F showcases a gentler and warmer look to the phone in contrast to the colder colours and textures of the Reno Series.

Reno5 and Reno5 F are now available on pre-order nationwide at accredited online and offline locations and customers that pre-order will also win an instant OPPO branded gift. For every pre-order of the Reno5, there is a free gift of Enco W11 wireless earphones worth N19, 900 and for pre-orders on Reno5 F, there is a free power bank worth N15,900.

