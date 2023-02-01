Where I see Naijaeverything in five years – Osinuga

Chief Executive Officer of the popular blog, Naijaeverything, Osinuga Oriola Sakiru, is one of the most respected bloggers in Nigeria. His blog, according to followers, has been doing well and others pick notes from the blog.

However, Osinuga, while fielding questions from the press professed where his brand would be in five years. According to him, the brand has contributed a lot to the internet space in terms of content and promoted several brands.

“I see NAIJAEVERYTHING to be the best blog in Nigeria in the next five years. I’m putting in the work and effort now, and I hope it pays off.

“As it is now, people consider the blog as the “most popular” and other bloggers pick content mostly from NAIJAEVERYTHING; the blog has its uniqueness, and most of the trendy content originates from there. And if we keep this up, we will achieve the spot in even less than five years,” he added.

