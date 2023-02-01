OID Embarks on Voters Sensitisation Ahead of 2023 Elections

A professional group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has again continued its Voter Education Outreach to sensitise eligible voters in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

This is geared towards the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde to steer the affairs of Oyo State for another four years, as well as to appreciate the effective distribution of dividends of democracy, the continuation of people-centered policies, and good and inclusive governance in the state.

Addressing participants at the event, the Youth Ambassador, Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora, Akinyele local government, Comrade Moruf Ọladẹjọ, said there is a need to enlighten eligible voters on how to vote to re-elect Governor Makinde, especially the insistence on the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, (BVAS) for the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

In their separate presentations, representatives of OID in Akinyẹle Area, Ọlalekan Raheem, Kehinde Sanni, and Kayọde Ajani sensitise the people on how to cast their votes, monitor, follow up, and guard their poll with the modern facilities. They urged the citizens to go and collect their PVCs to enable them to vote during the forthcoming general election.

A cross-section of the participants while commending members of OID for putting the sensitisation programme together, described it as not only timely, and impactful but also insightful, saying such should also be extended to potential voters in other rural areas.

The train of Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora, OID, voters education outreach, which benefited hundreds of voters was also taken to Moniya Market, Oyo State for wider coverage.

Numerous market men and women who could not hide their joy and happiness expressed readiness to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Makinde-led administration extended to them by voting massively for his re-election.

Other members of the group in attendance include OID Youth Ambassadors Leaders Qudus Olayiwola, Olaseinde Samuel, Ruth Oyelade, Oluwasogo Akinpelu, and Adebayo Adebanjo, among others.

