When Genevieve wowed in Cote d’Ivoire

After staying away from public engagements and social media platforms for months, Nollywood diva made her first appearance in public amid cheers from many of her fans last weekend.

The news of her appearance in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire took many by surprise as talks about her appearance in the francophone country and what she has been up to since her sudden disappearance from social media platforms dominated conversations for more than 24 hours.

The pictures of the actress who many had feared was having a running battle with alleged mental health issues stunned many people as she resurfaced at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Abidjan,Cote d’Ivoire.

The movie producer looked elegant in her flowing gown as she discussed the importance of film industry to development in Africa.

CANEX is a gathering of Africa’s creative minds,business and political leaders, policy makers and thought leaders to drive global expansion and trade in the creative and cultural industries.

Genevieve at the gathering didn’t speak about why she had kept a low profile for months but didn’t fail to dazzle the audience with her speech, in what has finally put end to speculations about her well being.

