As a talent manager, you must protect your artiste’s image —Obasijuade

Popular artiste and talent manager, Sijuade Adedokun, known as Obasijuade, has explained that being an artiste manager goes beyond bringing deals to the artiste but one that must advise and counsel talent concerning professional matters, long-term plans and personal decisions which may affect their career.

Obasijuade who currently manages the music affairs of Nigerian music star and songwriter, D’banj and also doubles as founder of Cream Entertainment stated that being a big player in the artiste management business in Nigeria and beyond has helped him to understand that artistes’ image must be protected in order to get the best out of them.

Obasijuade who was a guest on Joy prime TV conversation anchored by Monte Oz, a South African journalist shared his knowledge about the music business and management spoke against the backdrop of the recent face-off between South African rapper, Nasty C and Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie after the former refused to collaborate with the former.

Speaking further about how talent managers could handle the affairs of their principal properly, Obasiijuade who is currently the head of talent and management at DKM Media Limited proffered solutions to some of the problem in the creative industry, particularly as it affects music artistes.

According to him, in music business, there is no permanent enemy, adding that “As an artiste or manager, you have to find time to sort your differences with anyone, especially when you are dealing with a super star. You have to play your role as the artiste manager but you can’t force your principal to act on anything, he or she has to sit down and think about what you have proposed to them and come up with a decision.”

He added that there are some artistes who would never listen to the pieces of advice you offered but “would rather go on social media to destroy what you are trying to manage. You have to now start doing damage control. You can only do your job as the management but on the flip side, it depends on the person in question reacts to the situation.”

Obasiijuade has worked in management capacity for some major Nigerian / African artistes including Djinee, Terry G, Kween, Eldee, Gabriel Afolayan, Nosa, Ijeoma, Teeblaq, JJC, among others.

