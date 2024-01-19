The Supreme court has upheld the judgment of the court of appeal affirming Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kaduna State.

A five-member panel of the apex court unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Isa Ashiru for lacking merit.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment, declared that the appellant “has nothing useful to ask this court.”

The judge described the appeal as “frivolous and vexatious” and therefore dismissed it.

