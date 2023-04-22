We are midway into the second term holidays and the children are having fun and are engaged in different activities. Aunty Yemi asked what they have missed about school.

Testimony Olaojo

First, I miss my friends, football game, followed by N500 pocket money from my parents, especially my dad.

I also miss my daily prayers during assembly, while the almighty note taking task is not excluded. In addition, afternoon snacks and drinks as we wait for mom or dad to come and pick us are greatly missed.

I have also missed lunch especially rice, vegetables and meat every Wednesday. Hmmmnnn, I look forward to resumption, I cannot wait to get back all these fringe benefits.

Ododooluwa Okunlade

It is fun to be away from school but I miss many things each day I wake up. The welcome smile from the teachers on duty and the security officer, the fondness while of addressing and relating with me by my teachers, our girls’ meeting which I look forward to every Friday, sports, assembly, my school anthem friends and our classes.

I laughed at myself the day I sang my school anthem during this holiday. I am eagerly preparing to go back to school to resume all the activities I have missed.





Anuoluwa Onapeju

I am eager to resume school because I have missed so many things. My teachers, classmates especially my friends.

Obanimi Omosogbe

I have missed a lot about school: My teacher’s classwork, my friends, because they are fun to be with and the good environment of my school. I’m eager to go back to school because I love learning and new challenges.

Fisayo Peter

I miss my senior’s kind gesture towards me in school. Whenever I buy anything, they pay and also share whatever they buy with me.

I also miss my wide school compound and the teachers who are nice and teach well.

I long to be in my teachers and friends and seniors’ company soon. I miss school.

