It is time to demand for a new Nigeria, say Harrysong, DJ Switch

As many Nigerians continue to lament the poor state of economy and rising spate of insecurity that has ravaged the North East region of the country, killing many and rendered thousands homeless, top entertainers have called on the political class to live up to expectations and give Nigerians the country they deserve.

Speaking on the spate of killings and revelation corruption in government agencies across the country, particularly the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Afro pop singer, Harrysong, during a live Instagram video on Thursday said Nigerians were being made to through untoward hardship because the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has not done well.

Harrysong insisted that he would continue to use his voice and music to speak out against what is wrong in the country until the government sits tight and salvage the situation, adding that the country was on a brink of collapse but no one, especially the celebrities, is speaking out for their fear of being marked.

“What we are seeing in this country today is a hopeless situation and the government is just clueless. How could the President travel to Mali on a peace mission when there is no peace in his home? Soldiers are being killed everyday and crime is on the rise but the political leaders who are business men are not worried as long as their common interest in protected and their livelihood is running smoothly.”

Also speaking, DJ Switch called on her colleagues and social media influencers to start what she described as a movement that would demand good governance and keep the government on its toes to the right thing.

“Even if it is once a week, we need to start demanding for the change Nigeria is capable of having. Our leaders have looted over 2.6 trillion naira in four years. Imagine what they could have done for the medical sector only. They faint when they are asked to be accountable for how they have spent the money in their care. This country has got worse in the last five years. We are not toeing the right direction and everybody sees this as a joke hence the government thinks it is comedy”, she said.

