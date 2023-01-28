My 80-year old father was recently diagnosed with Dementia. Kindly let me know what causes the ailment and how it can be handled.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently 55 million people worldwide living with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases being diagnosed each year. To lower the risk of dementia in a population, researchers must understand what causes dementia. Several studies have looked at the association between psychological distress—an umbrella term that encompasses symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress—and dementia. However, the link between the two remains unclear. Other studies have found that anxiety, vital exhaustion, and psychological stress are associated with a later onset of dementia. However, at present, the mainstay of treatment is symptomatic management. In this regard, important management protocols include Medical and Non- Medical therapy including nutrition and exercises.

