BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

The launch of the Big Brother Titans, a joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother franchise on January 15 kicked off the trends of the week with fans rooting for their favourite among the 24 housemates.

The reality TV show, however, generated arguments among audience, who were divided on why the show should be suspended or postponed because of the forthcoming general elections.

Arome Victor, on Twitter said, “This programme should have waited till after the elections…that is when it will be sweeter … a recap of the previous big brother is what would have been better till after the elections.”

Another twitter user, @Emeka Innomaths wrote, “If the house mates are not allowed to go home and cast their votes on 25th Feb 2023, I will personally sue Big Brother. Youths are the determinant of this election, please uncage them from big brother for now.”

On Monday, the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), which took place in Dakar, Senegal, began to trend as Nigerian artistes grabbed majority of the awards.

The 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena saw Nigerian artistes like David Adeleke (Davido), Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) and Adekunle Gold making Nigeria proud with multiple awards.

On Tuesday, Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi, broke the trends table when he revealed how a Nigerian entertainer tried to lure him into homosexuality during his early days as an actor.

He revealed this in an interview he granted Honest Bunch, an online TV show, anchored by on-air-personality and comedian, Nedu.

“They would pull up location in sophisticated vehicles and you would begin to question yourself if this person got higher than I got. They would say they sell hairs and engage in brand influencing job, which we hardly see.

“This lifestyle sends the wrong signal to young girls who are coming into the industry because they already had the mindset that you made your money from acting, whereas you have other things you do which they may never see or hear about,” Remi said.





Popular Nigerian music producer and record label executive, Don Jazzy, also reacted to the revelation, saying, “Now wey you don blow boss. You for tell us the person o so that we can make sure he doesn’t molest innocent young upcoming people like that o.”

On-Air-Personality, Nedu, also joined in shattering the table when he also revealed in a podcast how he walked in on two popular female celebrities sleeping with someone he knows in an Abuja hotel.

Nedu,however, made mention of no one in particular but social media platforms went agog after some users started pointing fingers at some politicians and popular skit-makers.

“Yes, I said it. I have walked in on two of your favorite influencers/celebrities in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. They saw me and they expect me to respect them and I respect them enough not to mention their names,” he said.

