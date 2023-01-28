‘Monique, Atobiju cultural group raising gospel music bar’

Gospel musician, Monique Temitope Lawal, better known as Monique, has continued to populate the kingdom through her talent and contribute her quota to the growth of the industry through her brand.

Monique, who is the leader of Monique and the Atobiju Cultural Group is in the news again on a good note as she and her band thrilled the congregation of Victory International Church, at a special event tagged, “Amazing Greatness”, alongside other invited international artistes and cultural group that performed at the musical concert in Lagos.

It was an unending joy moment, musical performance, and award recognition for Monique and Atobiju Cultural Group, sharing the stage with other gospel music stars, including, Beejay Sax, Bishop TV Adelakun, Wisdom Chigozie, Evangelist (Dr) Bola Are.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE