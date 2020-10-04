What artiste managers need to know ― Diamond chief

The dynamism of the music industry has made many a professional remark that there is more to it than just making music. Up-and-coming artistes, it is believed, are not usually exposed to the business side of music, which is considered important to having a successful career. While an artiste focuses on making music, it is expected that another person manages the business side – which is the artiste manager.

Experienced artiste manager, Abdul Nasir Osman, popularly known as Diamond chief, had an interaction with R on the importance and role of an artiste manager. Diamond chief notes that:

“An artist manager as the title implies, is a professional representative, mediator, partner and advisor for a musician or band. Basically, an artist manager is inevitable in the career of an artist.

“Because of the dynamics of the music industry, having an artist manager allows the artist to focus on being creative and achieving excellence at music-making while the manager supports the artist’s creative vision by serving as a bridge between the artist and the industry, help the artist negotiate deals, show bookings, schedule tours oversee and coordinate marketing and publicity, gain funding, general artist management, branding and budgeting.”

Osman further spoke on the competitiveness of the industry and how an artiste manager helps to navigate the challenges.

“There is a lot of work to do in the music industry, it is tough building a career, but with an artist manager by the artiste’s side, there’s less problem; because the manager bears a lot of the burden in making the artist well-grounded and successful; all the artist need to do is make good music”, Diamond chief commented.

Speaking on his relationship with his artiste-client, Shatta Bundle, Diamond chief said,” We have a good relationship. It’s like a marriage for us, we communicate every day, and that’s how the artist-manager relationship should be. And he [Shatta Bundle] has a jovial and amiable personality that I love to work with.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE