Harassment, killing of young persons by policemen angers Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed anger over the upsurge in the harassment and killing of young persons in the country by personnel of the Nigerian Police.

Speaking to State House correspondents on his way out of his residence in Abuja on Sunday, he said: “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

He commended members of the civil society for bringing the unwholesome behaviour to the attention of the government.

The Vice President had been asked about the economic challenges facing the country and Nigerians, and the reported recent upsurge in the activities of FSARS regarding harassment of people alongside different violations of the rights of especially young Nigerians by some police officers.

He assured that those involved will be investigated, prosecuted.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President who had earlier in the day held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in his residence revealed that he discussed President Muhammadu Buhari, who expressed his displeasure over reports of the rights violation by the police and assured that there will be reforms.

According to Osinbajo, such violations are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians. The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

He said: “Today, I had a meeting with the Inspector General of Police. We reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this, he is very concerned about it. He wants to see reform.

“You are probably aware that the IGP has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, and I think in his statement, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says, they are investigating Cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones. Cybercrime is an electronic crime. I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars.

“It is very obvious that this is a major concern, a few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states. There is a need to take serious action.

“The IG’s statement today is a good first step. He has said clearly that policemen must wear police uniforms. You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed, because people can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police if you are not properly dressed in police uniform. So, clearly, a reform is in the offing.

“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police. And I think that activism is important because they have been able to bring a lot of these issues to the attention of the police and government, and that is an important part of the process of the reform.”

While urging that all hands be on deck to effect reforms, the Osinbajo said: “I think that we all have to work together to ensure that the police and law enforcement agents, do what their duty is and their duty is to protect us, protect our society and livelihoods and homes.

“By the way, many of them are doing their duties excellently well, but there are some of them who are engaged in these activities. So, we must see this as something we all must work together to achieve, as individuals, to bring to the attention of the police and government, where there have been violations.

“And on the part of the government and the police: to ensure that every one of those allegations is properly investigated and those found responsible are prosecuted and publicized so that people know that prosecution has taken place and this is the consequence. I am very confident that we will have a reformed police force and that process has already begun.”

