Last Monday, Senator Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima were respectively sworn in as president and vice president of Nigeria. With many of the recent happenings and challenges facing the country, much is expected of the two top leaders of the presidency. KINGSLEY ALUMONA and YUSUF ABDULKADIR sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on this matter. Their views:

Busari Sururoh

I expect this administration to combat insecurity as the duo of Tinubu and Shettima have a history of strengthening security in the respective states they governed. For a country with over 46 trillion naira in public debt as of December 2022, I also expect this administration to rescue Nigeria from her current economic woes and do everything within its capacity to relieve Nigerians of financial pains.

Hashim Yussuf

As an economy expert that Tinubu is, my major expectation is that he salvages our crippled economy. With a flourishing economy, Nigerians would be relieved of financial pains. Also, I expect Tinubu’s Midas touch across other sectors. I do not doubt that he would deliver exceedingly. May God help him through these demanding tasks.

AbdulAzeez AbdulMaleek

With Tinubu/Shettima presidency, I am confident that our path to that greatness as a country is ascertained. I trust that the duo’s capabilities and history of proven track records would be dispensed in the service of our country and Nigerians will enjoy the dividend of democracy. I am also confident they would do well, build on the strides of the immediate past government and commit themselves to everything worthy of us as a nation.

Olaniyi Abdulsamad





Part of what President Tinubu emphasised on during his campaign was to provide solutions to the insecurity challenges that have ravaged the country, which I would expect his administration to deal with it efficiently. This is because other sectors including the economy, infrastructure, health, etc. are secondary to a stable security. Laudably, he met with the service chiefs at the villa on Thursday, perhaps to discuss the state of the matter. This shows his readiness to deal with insecurity. I hope he succeeds in that.

Akintayo Kehinde

I expect this administration to rehabilitate Nigeria’s ill status quo. The economy is currently wobbling and needs a golden touch. Hopefully, the fuel subsidy removal would bring about positive changes in our economy. President Tinubu’s administration has many tasks to execute. I pray he succeeds.

Oladipupo Abiodun

The focus of this new administration should be on the security of life and property of the citizens. They should reduce the cost and standard of living. They should exploit technology and use it to create jobs for the youth. Also, it is essential to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, as this would encourage foreign investors to operate and also motivate local businesses to put their resources to work.

Abdullahi Ibrahim

Mr President should employ a tech-based approach to insecurity. He should ensure that unemployment and underemployment rates are minimised. For poverty alleviation, the president should focus on people-oriented programmes to foster development. He should declare a state of emergency in the education sector, which was left in shambles by the immediate past administration. Some institutions are grounded because their running cost exceeds their fiscal allocation. As an astute leader of impeccable impetus, I hope Tinubu would do the needful as regards the lingering issues bedeviling the country.

Ustadh Abdulmubdi

I expect the Tinubu/Shettima administration to focus on economic growth and job creation. The security situation in Nigeria is also a major concern they should look into. They should be transparent and accountable to the people, as well as ensure that the government is managed efficiently and effectively. Their government should promote understanding and tolerance between different ethnic groups and religions. Social and basic amenities − schools, roads, electricity, etc. should be given priority. I expect the Tinubu/Shettima presidency to be a challenging one. However, I am hopeful they would succeed in improving the lives of Nigerians.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE