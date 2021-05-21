We’ve never recorded drug trafficking case during Hajj operations —Niger

THE Executive Secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, has declared that over the years, no pilgrim from the state has been involved in the trafficking of drugs to the holy land.

Makun Lapai stated this while receiving the state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Haruna Kwetishe, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said the intending pilgrims from the state to this year’s holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, had been sensitised to the dangers of drug trafficking.

He assured the NDLEA commander of the board’s readiness to collaborate with the agency with a view to ensuring a drug-free society.

Earlier, Kwetishe explained that the purpose of the visit was to deliver the agency’s message of partnership and cooperation with the board and to encourage intending pilgrims to lead exemplary lives.

He charged the intending pilgrims to focus on the goal of their spiritual journey, stressing that Nigerian should go to another country with hard drugs so as not to tarnish the image of the country.

He appealed to government officials to ensure that those going on pilgrimage are people of proven integrity, saying that operatives of the NDLEA would be available at all Hajj camps to screen intending pilgrims and fish out those with ulterior motives among them.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, has commended the pilgrims board for its resilience to ensure a smooth hajj operation this year.

The traditional ruler gave the commendation during the flag-off of training of intending pilgrims at his palace in Minna.

The Emir expressed happiness over the innovations and policies introduced by the board, especially the new payment method and assured the management of his support in ensuring a hitch-free Hajj exercise.

Alhaji Makun Lapai explained that the emir’s palace was chosen for commencement of the training because of its importance.

He said the training of intending pilgrims, which would take place in all the 25 local government areas of the state, would center mostly on COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Saudi Arabian authorities, stressing that it was compulsory for all the intending pilgrims to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the pilgrims would also be educated on some new realities which include Saudi laws, grouping of pilgrims, luggage and other related laws of the kingdom.

