Saudi Arabia: Home of Hajj

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Praise be to God, the Cherisher and Sustainer of the worlds.

The city of Makkah is the home of Hajj. The city of Madinah Al-Munawara is also home of Hajj. Saudi Arabia is the host of Muslim pilgrims worldwide. It houses the first house of God on earth, the Ka’bah at the Grand Mosque (Al-Haram) in Makkah. It is the base of the holy shrines where Muslims converge annually to worship. It is the home of the Two Sacred Mosques where multiple rearwards are earned for each solat. Abu Hurayrah (ra) relates that the Prophet (SAW) said, “You should not undertake a special journey to visit any place other than the following three Masjids with the expectations of getting greater reward: The Sacred Masjid of Makkah (Ka’bah), this Masjid of mine (the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah), and Masjid Al-Aqsa (of Jerusalem)”.

In another narration the words are, “For three Masjids a special journey may be undertaken: The Sacred Masjid (Ka’bah), my Masjid in Madinah, and Masjid of Jerusalem (Al-Aqsa) (Muslim; Bukhari; and Abu Dawud). Also, Abu Darda (ra) relates that the Prophet (saw) said, “A prayer in Makkah (Ka’bah) is worth 1000,000 times (reward), a prayer in my Masjid (Madinah) is worth 1,000 times and a prayer in Al-Aqsa Sanctuary is worth 500 times more reward than anywhere else” (Tabarani; Bayhaqi; Suyuti).

Furthermore, Anas Ibn Malik (ra) relates that the Prophet (SAW) said, “The prayer of a person in his house is a single prayer; his prayer in the Masjid of his people has the reward of 27 prayers; his prayer in the Masjid in which the Friday prayer is observed has the reward of 500; his prayer in Masjid Al-Aqsa (i.e. Al-Aqsa Sanctuary) has a reward of 5,000 prayers; his prayer in my Masjid (the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah) has a reward of 50,000 prayers, and the prayer in the Sacred Masjid (Ka’bah) has the reward of 100,000 prayers”[Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah].

Of course, Makkah in Saudi Arabia houses the Holy Mosque of Ka’bah where Muslims circumambulate to Glorify Allah (SWT). Makkah is the city honoured by Allah. It is the centre of monotheism, at the centre of the world. It is the centre of Islam. It is the spot of the largest annual convention of faith worldwide. It is the venue where the universality of Islam, and the brotherhood and equality the Muslims are demonstrated. It is the symbol of global re-union for the Muslims and upon all it is Divine call at a time. The Holy Qur’an 2:158 says: “Behold! Safa and Marwa are among the Symbols of God. So, if those who visit the house in the season or at other times should compass them round it is no sin in them. And if anyone obeyeth his own impulse to good be sure that God is He Who recogniseth and knoweth.”

That is why Muslim male or female who is mentally, financially and physically fit converge in Mecca to perform the Holy pilgrimage. That is why Muslims from across the globe troop in large numbers to Saudi Arabia to worship between the eighth and the thirteenth day of the lunar month of Dhul-Hijjah. That is why the in different parts of the world translate their faith into action through the obligatory institution of Hall within the geographical area of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat around Makkah. The Holy Qur’an 2:189 says: “They ask thee concerning the new moons. Say: they are but signs to mark fixed periods of time in (the affairs of) men and for pilgrimage. It is no virtue if ye enter your houses from the back; it is virtue if ye fear God. Enter houses through the proper doors and fear God that ye may prosper.”

The support of government to pilgrims on the performance of Hajj shows that the government is considerate on the plight of its citizens in the practice of their faith. It goes to show that the government is ready to give necessary support to its citizens in carrying out their obligatory duty to Almighty Allah. It goes to show that the government is alive to its responsibility to see to the welfare of its citizens that travels outside the shores of the country.

This concession has a greater benefit to the country than any other. This is because Hajj is an obligatory act commanded by Allah (SWT). It is a course of spiritual enrichment and moral rearmament, a course of intensified devotion and disciplinary experience, a course of humanitarian interests and inspiring knowledge that will have direct and multiplying effect on the country on the arrival of the pilgrims. At a time like this, they will pray for the socio-economic and political revival of the country which will be answered, Insha Allah.

Really, the holy shrines and spots in and around Makkah are places of acceptance of prayers (Istijabah). They are historical antecedents that are original. They have the divine assurance that is guaranteed. They have the universal acceptance that is unprecedented. They have the uniqueness that exists not anywhere and in any other religion. Such others in any religion are artificial and not commanded by Allah, the Almighty Creator of Heavens and the earth. The Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an 2:196-199: “And complete the Hajj or ‘Umrah in the service of God. But if ye are prevented (from completing it) send an offering for sacrifice such as ye may find and do not shave your heads until the offering reaches the place of sacrifice. And if any of you is ill or has an ailment in his scalp (necessitating shaving) (he should) in compensation either fast or feed the poor or offer sacrifice; and when ye are in peaceful conditions (again) if anyone wishes to continue the ‘Umra on to the Hajj he must make an offering such as he can afford it, he should fast three days during the Hajj and seven days on his return making ten days in all. This is for those whose household is not in (the precincts of) the Sacred Mosque. And fear God and know that God is strict in punishment. For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity or wickedness or wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me o ye that are wise! It is no crime in you if ye seek of the bounty of your Lord (during Pilgrimage). Then when ye pour down from (Mount) Arafat celebrate the praises of God at the sacred monument and celebrate His praises as He has directed you even though before this ye went astray. Then pass on at a quick pace from the place whence it is usual for the multitude so to do and ask for God’s forgiveness. For God is Oft Forgiving Most Merciful”

The performance of Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam that is indeed ordained by Almighty Allah. The Holy Mosque in Makkah that is at the centre of the world was built by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismael on the command of Allah (Q.2:127; 22.27). This is in order to witness the Spiritual benefits and have the material gains that are bound in the desert city which is full of honey and gold the pilgrims make seven circuits of the Ka’bah (Tawaf) giving praises to Allah and making supplication to Him Then, they offer two units (rakats) of prayer behind the station of Ibrahim (Maqama Ibrahim) which is the spot where the Great Prophet and father of faith used to pray. The Holy Qur’an, Hajj, 22:27-38, says: “And proclaim the Pilgrimage Among men: they will come to thee on foot and (mounted) On every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys Through deep and distant Mountain highways; “That they may witness the benefits (provided) for them, and celebrate the name Of God, through the Days Appointed, over the cattle Which He has provided for them (For sacrifice): then eat ye Thereof and feed the distressed Ones in want. “Then let them complete the rites prescribed for them, perform their vows, and (again) circumambulate The Ancient House.” Such (is the Pilgrimage): Whoever Honour the sacred Rites of God, for him It is good in the sight of his Lord. Lawful to you (For food in pilgrimage) are cattle, except those mentioned to you (As exceptions): but shun the abomination of idols, and shun the word That is false, — Being true in faith to God, and never assigning partners To Him: if anyone assigns Partners to God, he is as if he had fallen from heaven and been snatched up by birds, or the wind Had swooped (like a bird on its prey) and thrown him into a far-distant place. Such (is his state): and whoever holds in honour the symbols of God (in the sacrifice of animals), such (honour) should come truly from piety of heart. In them ye have benefits for a term appointed: In the end their place of sacrifice is near The Ancient House. To every people did We appoint rites (of sacrifice), that they might celebrate the name of God over the sustenance He gave them from animals (fit for food). But your God is One God: submit then your wills to Him (in Islam): and give thou the good news to those who humble themselves — to those whose hearts, when God is mentioned, are filled with fear, who show patient perseverance over their afflictions, keep up Regular prayer, and spend (in charity) out of what We have bestowed upon them. The sacrificial camels We have made for you as among the symbols from God: in them is (much) good for you: then pronounce the name of God over them as they line up (for sacrifice): When they are down on their sides (after slaughter), eat ye thereof, and feed such as (beg not but) live in contentment, and such as beg with due humility: thus, have We made animals subject to you, that ye may be grateful. It is not their meat or their blood that reaches God; it is your piety that reaches Him: He has thus made them subject to you that ye may glorify God for His guidance to you: And proclaim the good news to all who do right. Verily God will defend (from ill) those who believe: Verily, God loveth not any that is a traitor to faith, or shows ingratitude.”

May Almighty Allah accept the acts of worship of all Muslim pilgrims. Ameen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Home of Hajj Home of Hajj

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Home of Hajj Home of Hajj