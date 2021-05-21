Ahmadiyya women tackle gender-based violence

WOMEN of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, under the aegis of Lajna Imailla (Women Servants of Allah), have mapped out strategies to confront gender-based violence (GBV) within and outside the Muslim community.

The women, in a communique at the end of a two-day virtual workshop themed ‘Building Integrity and Other Ethical Values in our Homes’, held recently in Lagos, listed the strategies to include advocacy and enlightenment campaigns.

The group said the theme was apt, considering the high level of moral decadence in the society, and even within the Muslim community.

The situation, the group said, should be nipped in the bud as Muslims should remain a guiding light for others.

According to the communique, both men and women have been noted to be victims of gender-based violence but the frequency is higher with regard to women.

The group encouraged victims to speak out and get help for the sake of their physical, mental and emotional health, and to avoid slipping into depression which could lead to suicidal thoughts.

The workshop advised members of the Jama’at to refrain from being enablers of domestic violence and stop preaching only patience to victims.

It noted that nowhere in the Holy Qur’an or Hadith are men given permission to maltreat their wives, as Islam admonishes men to treat women with dignity.

In order to increase advocacy and enlightenment among members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, it was agreed that similar workshop on gender-based violence should be organised for the youths, the Majlis Khudam, and the elderly group, the Ansarullah. This was also recommended for all Muslim groups across the country.

On building integrity and other ethical values in homes, the workshop advised every woman to be good role model for her children as they learn more from what they do than what they say.

It said family values should be articulated and reiterated frequently at Juma’at services.

“For children to imbibe ethical values, parents must make out time to explain and show the benefits inherent in upholding those values. Every home should establish a good reward and punishment system. There must be commensurate consequence for every action, be it good or bad,” the group noted.

The workshop reminded members that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over yet and therefore advised everyone to adhere to all safety guidelines, act on medically verifiable information and take the vaccine wherever it is available.

Participants at the workshop, drawn from across Nigeria and the Diaspora, included Alhaja Fausat Sanni from the United Kingdom Pan African Ahmadi Muslims Association (PAAMA), Dr Mardhia Funmilayo Dayisi from the United States and a host of others.

