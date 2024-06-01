The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo on Saturday flagged off wet season farming, as he distributed seedlings in Ajaokuta.

He also assured the people that the State’s Special Agricultural Intervention Programme will guarantee food security and create wealth for farmers in the state.

The governor made this announcement during the flag-off ceremony of the 2024 Wet Season Farming under the State’s Special Agricultural Intervention Programme at Abata, Geregu, in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Timothy Ojoma, a total of seven thousand, three hundred and twenty-four (7,324) hectares of land in 79 farm clusters have been identified and delineated for this ambitious programme.

These include 5,124 hectares allocated for rice cultivation, 1,200 hectares for cassava, and 1,000 hectares for maize. All 21 local government areas of the state are participating in this aggressive Special Agricultural Intervention Programme, showcasing the administration’s commitment to agricultural development.

The governor emphasized that this programme is designed to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food sufficiency, and generate economic opportunities for farmers.

By involving all local government areas, the initiative aims to maximize the state’s agricultural potential and ensure a consistent food supply for the populace.

Governor Ododo also underscored the importance of modern agricultural techniques and support systems in achieving these goals.

He assured farmers that the state government would provide necessary resources, including high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and training in best farming practices, to ensure the success of the programme.

“The Kogi Special Agricultural Intervention Programme is a landmark initiative that will transform the agricultural landscape of our state,”

Governor Ododo stated. “By focusing on key crops such as rice, cassava, and maize, we are not only securing food supply but also creating wealth and job opportunities for our hardworking farmers.

“This programme reflects our commitment to sustainable agricultural development and the economic empowerment of our people.”

The governor also expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the programme, including agricultural experts, local government officials, and the farming community, for their dedication and support.

He called on all participants to work collaboratively to ensure the programme’s success and contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Kogi State.

Governor Ododo reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to support agricultural initiatives that would benefit the state’s economy and improve the quality of life for its residents.

He encouraged farmers to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the programme and assured them of the government’s unwavering support in their endeavours.

