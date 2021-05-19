West Midland communications debuts Media academy in Ibadan

Aimed at raising the bar of professionalism and standard of operation in the media, West Midland communications, owner of Splash FM and Lagelu FM radio stations has unveiled a media academy in Ibadan.

The media academy is to be run in affiliation with the department of communication and language arts, University of Ibadan and department of mass communication, the Polytechnic Ibadan as well as other stakeholders in the media world.

General Manager Operations, West Midland communications, Mr Tunde Olawuwo, who made the disclosure at the unveiling, said the unveiling is targeted at ensuring dexterity, professionalism, capacity building and integrity within the media space.

He assured that the media will groom interested minds on requisite skills and professional competence in accordance to norms in the media space.

Furthermore, Olawuwo explained that the academy will offer a 6-week course cutting across journalism, new media, programming and content development as well as presentation.

In a remark at the event, the Oyo state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Comrade Ademola Babalola described the unveiling of the media academy as a watershed.

Babalola agreed to the need for professionalism in the media space and urged the management of the academy to do due diligence for course accreditation by the National Board for technical education (NBTE).

Also speaking, Oyo state Chairman of, Seun Awodele, Publisher of Parrot magazine Yinka Agboola amongst others in their various goodwill messages commended the management of West Midland communications for the desire in support media excellence.

In their various goodwill messages, the Oyo State Chairman of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Seun Awodele; Publisher of Parrot Magazine, Yinka Agboola amongst others, commended the management of West Midland communications for the desire to support media excellence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.West Midland communications debuts Media academy in Ibadan ; West Midland communications debuts Media academy in Ibadan ; West Midland communications debuts Media academy in Ibadan ; West Midland communications debuts Media academy in Ibadan.