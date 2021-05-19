2021: Anambra transport association endorses Soludo

Associations of Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle operators and Bus Drivers in Anambra State have joined other groups that have endorsed Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state, under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Association also endorsed the state Commissioners for Trade, Commerce and industry, Honourable Uchenna Okafor, as deputy to Soludo.

Tribune Online gathered that the endorsement took place at the party Secretariat, Awka, on Wednesday.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman, Park Managers Association of Anambra state, Chief Albert Ibekwe Okechukwu, explained that the endorsement was their way of appreciating Governor Willie Obiano for all he had done and for making their businesses safe and secure in the state, especially, Onitsha.

Okechukwu vowed that nobody would question the association’s political position in the state.

“In 2017 governorship election that returns Obiano for his second term in office, was our making. He calls for our service and we deliver 21/21 for him.

So, we are again here to also inform the party that, we are ready to deliver Soludo and Uche Okafor as next governor and deputy governor of Anambra State respectively,” Okechukwu stated.

He stressed the need for the citizenry to support the ongoing transformation that the State is witnessing under the present administration of Obiano.

Contributing the State Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Comrade Sylvester Obiora, who said that the cardinal function of government is to create the enabling environment for people to pursue their dreams and aspirations, said they endorsed the duo, particularly, Hon. Okafor, as deputy, because, when he was the Transport Commissioner, he settled a lot of challenges facing transporters in the state.

He added that the commissioner also has the managerial capacity to assist Soludo in the governance of the state.

Responding, the State Chairman of APGA, Sir. Norbert Obi thanked the transporters for the endorsement.

He, however, reminded them that it is the only candidate and the party executive that could select who emerged as deputy, shortly after the party’s Primaries and not by endorsement.

He also urged them to be observant to ensure that criminals did not hide under their platform to perpetrate crime, assuring them that as long as they remained law-abiding and as party men and women, Obiano’s administration would not entertain any call for their proscription but would continue to support them in their operations.

