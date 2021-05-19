Local NGOs challenged to seek alternate funding for programs supported by international donor agencies

The need for local NGOs in the country to gear up and source for alternative means of getting support to continue most programs by international donor agencies has been stressed.

Facilitators of a One-day training for resource mobilization and proposal development for Social Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) and the media said that over-dependence on international donor agencies for funding has killed many programs after the termination of the funding by the donor agencies at the expiration of such programs.

In her presentation, Elizabeth Carr of SBCC stressed that excellent proposal presentation has been the major problems militating against sourcing for alternative findings by local NGOs saying that there is the need for stepping up such.

Elizabeth Carr further said that local NGOs need to start looking inwards as soon as a project commenced knowing that finding by international donor agencies will stop at the expiration of the programme circle lamenting many of such programs have been terminated without achieving the set goals due to lack of time.

She then called for collaboration between the SBCC and the media on how to draft good proposals for funding by organizations in the country in order to localize such intervention.

In his own presentation, State Coordinator of The Challenge Initiative (TCI) facilitators of the training, Yakubu Abubakar challenged SBCC and the media on the need to perfect ways of writing good proposals in line with the best practices.

He further stressed that NGOs should ensure that they study the requirements of a program very well in order to know the best way to approach writing and presenting a proposal for funding of a program.

The TCI State Coordinator further said that in order to get favourable consideration for a proposal for funding, there must clearly stated objectives and means of getting the program supported by the potential donor.

He suggested that an unsolicited proposal can be prepared and submitted for consideration by an NGO stating cogent reasons for seeking support by the donor.

At the end of the training, participants agreed that there is the need to rely less on international donor agencies for funding of programs that are for the benefit of Nigerians declaring that well to do Nigerians should support such programs after the donors must have ended their funding session.

