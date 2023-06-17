The Association Of Persons With Albinism, Ekiti State has lamented the rate at which some of its members are dying of skin cancer due to a lack of access to treatment and preventive mechanisms.

The Chairman of the association, Johnson Oniya who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, noted that two albinos died recently of skin cancer after spending lots of money.

He noted that skin cancer is a major threat to every albino person and the cost of prevention and treatment are very expensive, hence he called on the government to provide special funds for them to live a meaningful life.

He urged the government, Non-Governmental organisations, NGOs, and other stakeholders to allocate resources for free healthcare, education and awareness programmes for members.

He said, “We urged governments, especially the government of Ekiti, NGOs, and individuals to take proactive steps to support Persons With Albinism (PWAs) and address the challenges we face.

“Governments should allocate adequate resources for healthcare, education, and awareness programmes.

“NGOs and individuals can contribute by supporting existing initiatives, funding scholarships, providing job opportunities, and volunteering their time and expertise to raise awareness and support PWAs. We want all these and more so that we can be included in every part of the society.”

Particularly, the Chairman called on the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to give out free services for Persons with Albinism.

“We want Governor Biodun Oyebanji to help us in any of the government hospitals where skin cancer can be diagnosed and handled freely. Because this skin disease is not deadly when discovered early,” he said.

Also, Oniya called for legal protection, saying, “Governments should enact and enforce legislation that safeguards the rights of PWAs, prohibits discrimination, and punishes acts of violence or discrimination against them.

The legal framework should also ensure that perpetrators of crimes such as ritual killings or organ trafficking targeting PWAs are held accountable.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…