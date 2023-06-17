Leadtots Development Initiative, a gender equality group, has solicited for more inclusion of women in the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed as he begins his second term in office.

The CSO stated that such inclusion is an important aspect of promoting gender equality and diversity, since women make up approximately half of the population, it is essential to ensure their fair representation in the cabinet.

The call was contained in a statement by Leadtots signed by Nicholas Afeso Oshojah, Executive Director, for and on behalf of Women Peer Support Network, Bauchi and Women Roundtable for Women Political Participation, made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Saturday.

According to Leadtots, “Including women in your cabinet increases the likelihood of policies and initiatives that address gender-specific issues, such as reproductive rights, pay equity, and combating gender-based violence.”

It stresses that “Women in decision-making roles can advocate for and influence policy changes that promote gender equality and social progress and establish mentorship programs to support more women in their professional development.”

The Executive Director expressed, “I am confident that your continued leadership will bring about even greater achievements for our state. With your vision and determination, I do not doubt that you will continue to prioritize the needs of the people and work towards building a stronger, more prosperous future for all.”

He stated, “Your emphasis on providing quality education especially to the Girl Child, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all, and fostering an environment that encourages business innovation and job creation is truly commendable.

Nicholas Afejoh added, “Your ability to listen to the concerns of the people, collaborate with various stakeholders, Civil Society Organizations Religious and Traditional Leaders and make informed

decisions will be invaluable in shaping policies that benefit our diverse communities.”

According to him, “Leadtots have been hosting a Women Roundtable for Political Participation. The Forum acknowledge

that your first term in office was remarkable as you have demonstrated both in words and action that inclusion of women and youths into your cabinet is a thrust your administration value and cherish.”

“Throughout your career, you have demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our dear state and have consistently worked towards implementing policies and initiatives that promote progress, inclusivity, and prosperity for all citizens,” he stated.

He also stated that “It is inspiring to witness your unwavering commitment to public service and your genuine concern for the welfare of the people. Your swift and decisive actions have demonstrated your competence and ability to navigate difficult situations with grace and efficiency.”





While congratulating Bala Mohammed on his reelection, Leadtots stated, “Your recent re-election victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of our great state have placed in your leadership.”

It stressed that “Under your guidance, Bauchi State has experienced tremendous progress and development in various

sectors. Your vision, dedication, and tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

Leadtots Executive Director concluded stating that, “Your ability to navigate complex challenges, make tough decisions, and bring about positive changes is commendable. I would also like to commend your administration’s response to recent crises and emergencies.”