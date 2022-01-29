‘We’re rebranding to serve our customers with better, affordable residence,’ say Dukiya investments co-owners

The management of Dukiya Investments recently announced a rebrand of the company’s logo and property offers, assuring its customers of pivoted and excellent service delivery with a tradition of unending possibility.

Speaking at a media parley with journalists in its head office in Lekki to announce the advancement, co-founder and head of business development, Mr Lukman Shobowale said the company is taking a new look to further explicate real estate as a tangible asset that needs to be invested into.

“The simple fact that there would be infrastructural development at the location where lands are highly patronised makes real estate capital intensive, and this is applicable to properties anywhere around the world.”

“One of our leading property offers is Stanford, it has an exquisite collection of two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom luxury maisonette in the city’s most exclusive location- Ikate, Lekki.

“From its spacious living areas to its classy kitchens, indulgent bedrooms to its opulent bathrooms, the workmanship and thoughtful approach is the fundamental reason why the Stanford is Dúkìyá’s showstopper development,” he added.

Reacting to the current situation of real estate in this modern-day, co-founder and head of strategy and growth, Bayo Lawal opined that the real estate industry is currently valued at $56 billion and it is still growing every day.

Bayo emphasized the need to invest in Epe, saying, “Epe is a fast-growing community and it has one of the best road networks and affordable lands in Lagos State. There will be high return for people who buy properties in this area.”

He expanded, “Our Golden City Phase II is a proposed modern estate with a serene and quiet environment for families that work and reside in Abeokuta.

“Its vast land, tourist attractions, and most importantly, the beauty of nature around you, makes Abeokuta one of the greatest choices to own a landed property.

“It is located in Kobape, a strategic community with key infrastructures that will boost its growth. It is an offshoot of Golden City Phase I and a great place to be.”

