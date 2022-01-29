UPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raid

Two persons suspected to be students of the Kwara State Polytechnic (KWARAPOLY) has been feared killed in a raid by operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) of the Nigeria Police at Oyun area in the Ilorin East local government area of the state, located near the state-owned institution.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened when the security operatives came on the trail of some cultists at Lajolo community, a settlement located near the institution and are inhabited by a number of students of the Kwarapoly.

The investigation further substantiated that there was a raid/operation on Friday night till Saturday morning by the law enforcement agents, while some residents of the community reportedly prevented arrest by the security operatives.

It was corroborated that the security operatives had left the scene on Friday night and returned to the area Saturday morning to carry out their assigned duty to the displeasure of the people.

The investigation had it that pandemonium ensued as a result of the attack unleashed on the team of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who came on the trail of some cultists in the area.

The Police, it was gathered shot in the air amidst a tense situation that later ensued, while a stray bullet reportedly hit some people inside their houses in the area.

It was also gathered that the situation led to a chaotic situation at the entrance gate of the Kwarapoly, as students reportedly blocked the road in protest of the reported killing of the victim of the incident by the police.

Also, it was gathered that the situation prevented some students of the tertiary institution from writing their ongoing first semester CBT examinations on Saturday, while the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Abdulkadir Yunus, said that the school management had agreed to reschedule the affected exams to a later date.

The school spokesperson argued that the incident at Lajolo community Saturday morning was between the Police and Lajolo community and had nothing to do with the Polytechnic students or the campus.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the pandemonium in the area on Saturday as a result of the attack unleashed on a team of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who came on the trail of some cultists in the area.

Okasanmi, who said that some suspected cultists had killed a student of the Kwara State University (KWASU) on Friday, added that a student of the Kwarapoly was also killed by the same gang of suspected cultists on Saturday morning.

He said that the state commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has detailed detachment of police operatives to the area to restore calm.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to allay the fears agitating the minds of the general public, especially residents around Kwara State Polytechnic area, that the pandemonium experienced today within the area arose as a result of the attack unleashed on a team of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who came on the trail of some cultists in the area.

“Recall that cultists attacked and killed a student of Kwara State University, Malete on Friday, 28/1/2022. Four of the cultists were arrested and dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects. The information available to the STS team indicated that some of the cultists were hiding at Lajolo area of Kwara Polytechnic Ilorin, where a similar attack was unleashed on one student named Idris Aderemi by the same cultists at about 0600hrs today 29/1/22, in the same area. This prompted the visit to the area by the STS team.

“Surprisingly, the cultists, who were already in ambush, attacked the police team damaging the police Hummer bus and inflicting a gunshot injury on the head of one police Sergeant, Adebayo Abdulahi attached to the STS team. In the ensuing imbroglio, students in their numbers came out to block the road and prevented the free flow of traffic and burning tyres on the road.

The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo, immediately dispatched teams of policemen to the area to restore peace.

“However, two cultists, one Ahmed ‘male’ surname unknown and one Musibau ‘male’ a.k.a Shaban was arrested with one fabricated English pistol with 3 live ammunition, 2 live cartridges and one pistol magazine.

“The injured policeman and the suspects have been taken to the hospital for treatment

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or intimidation; calm has been totally restored in the affected area, while Policemen are on standby to forestall any further act of lawlessness from any quarters.

