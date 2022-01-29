Detectives on trail of suspected killers of 20-year-old girl in Ondo

Detectives from the Ondo State Police Command are on the trail of suspected killers of a 20 -year- old Secondary school leaver, Ebunoluwa Osatuyi who was found dead in her parents’ apartment in Okuta Elerinla area of the state capital, Akure.

The young girl who was found in her pool of blood was suspected to have been killed with a pestle and axe by some suspected killers who invaded her house during the week.

It was gathered that Ebunoluwa who was preparing for the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), returned home from her coaching centre and was killed by the hoodlums who gained access into the house through the window.

A source informed that the assailants ransacked the rooms in the house after killing the young girl, after tying her hands, using the axe and pestle to hack her to death.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Bosede Osatuyi also explained that she found the lifeless body of her daughter in her pool of blood inside the sitting room.

She said her daughter entered through the main gate to the house but said she could not confirm if the assailants met Ebunoluwa inside the house or they met her inside the house.

She said “I returned from work around 5.15 pm on a fateful day only to meet her lifeless body in a pool of blood with an axe and pestle beside her and I immediately called the attention of the neighbours.

“There was a deep wound on her head which showed that she was hit on her head which eventually led to her death.”

”My husband and I entered the sitting room and found our daughter with her two hands tied with rope on the floor. She was bleeding profusely and we also found the axe and a pestle with a bloodstain on the chair including a rope hung on the fan.

“We rushed her to the hospital immediately where she has confirmed death before we went to the police station to report.”

The family, however, demanded justice and appealed to the appropriate authorities to bring the assailants of their daughter to book, stressing that the innocent girl must not just die like a fowl.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) of the Police Command for a thorough investigation.

She said detectives from the command had been deployed to the area and Akure community to arrest those behind the killing of the 20-year-old girl.

She said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the UNIMED Teaching Hospital mortuary in Akure.

